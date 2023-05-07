Indian Bridge Team enjoying their stay, feeling like home in Pakistan

Indian Bridge Team are enjoying their stay in Lahore for the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) Championship.

30-member Indian Bridge contingent also includes Asian Games Gold Medallist Pranab Bardhan, who won the Men’s pair event in 2018 Jakarta Games with his partner Shibhnath Sarkar.

The Arjuna Award winner is favourite to win the event in 2023 BFAME Championship too and also enjoyed the trip of different places in Lahore, which was arranged by Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF).

While talking exclusively to Samaa TV, Indian players Kalpana and Vidya, who are touring Pakistan for the first time, said that they were feeling like they were at home.

They also said that there was nothing like rivalry or any pressure, because stay in Pakistan felt like they were in their own country.

They also praised Pakistanis for their hospitality and said they were enjoying the trip.

There were also some Pakistan vs India matches at the competition, although Bangladesh, UAE and Palestine’s team are also competing at the event.