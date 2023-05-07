Adnan Siddiqui clarifies the reason behind his viral picture

Adnan Siddiqui, the popular Pakistani television and film actor, recently appeared on Momin Saqib’s show Had Kardi for Samaa TV. During the show, he explained the reason behind his viral picture, which had caused quite a stir on social media. According to Siddiqui, the picture was meant to send a message to the youth about the dangers of drugs.

Siddiqui is a renowned actor and producer who has appeared in countless hit dramas over the years. He got his recognition from PTV’s hit serial Uroosa and went on to star in other notable dramas such as Zaib un Nisa, Mehndi, Yeh Dil Mera, and Mere Paas Tum Ho.

On the show, Siddiqui revealed that the picture was taken during an event where authorities had gathered confiscated drugs and burned them. He explained that the purpose of the picture was to convey a message to the youth that while the drugs were being burned, the future generations were being saved. The caption on the picture read, “the drugs are burning but our future is being saved.”

The actor’s viral picture had caused quite a stir on social media, with many speculating about the reason behind it. Siddiqui’s explanation has put an end to all the rumors and has shed light on the important message he was trying to convey.

This is not the first time that Siddiqui has used his platform to raise awareness about social issues. He has been an advocate for many causes over the years and has used his popularity to bring attention to important issues. His message about the dangers of drugs is an important one, and it is heartening to see that he is using his influence to make a positive impact on society.