Apple Watch ‘Fall Detection’ saves woman’s life

The Apple Watch has once again demonstrated its life-saving capabilities, this time through its fall detection feature.

Reddit user “xanderpy” shared a remarkable story of how the feature played a crucial role in saving his mother’s life.

While on a business trip, xanderpy’s mother collapsed face-first on the hotel room floor after experiencing chest pain.

Watch: foodtech company 3D prints first ever ready-to-cook fish fillet

Fortunately, her co-worker discovered her and called 911, only to find out that emergency help had already been summoned by the Apple Watch.

It had detected the severe fall and automatically called for assistance when no response was received. It turned out that the woman had suffered a ruptured aorta, a typically fatal condition.

Thanks to the Apple Watch’s fall detection, immediate help was provided, leading to a successful surgery that saved her life.

Also read: Impact Nano, chip materials startup, wins funding from Intel, Goldman Sachs

This incident reaffirms the life-saving potential of technology and its ability to make a profound impact on people’s well-being.

The Apple Watch’s fall detection feature has proven to be an essential guardian, ensuring timely intervention in critical situations.