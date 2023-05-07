Taylor Swift, Matty Healy spark dating rumors after sharing similar on-stage message

The Era Tour concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, May 5th, 2023, was not only a night of unforgettable music but also an evening of apparent romance for pop star Taylor Swift. The 33-year-old Lavender Haze singer took a coy glance at the camera and mouthed the words, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” while performing on stage.

Fans quickly realized that this was the same message that the lead singer of 1975, Matty Healy, had mouthed at his May 3rd concert in the Philippines.

Adding fuel to the dating rumors, Healy was spotted in the VIP tent at Swift’s Friday show, dressed in a black t-shirt and flannel. Only a few days before, the Sun reported that the pair had been romantically involved for less than two months and were “madly in love.” According to an alleged insider, Swift and Healy first dated briefly almost a decade ago, but the timing didn’t work out.

The speculation about Swift’s love life has been rife ever since the news broke that she had split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, last month. As Swift has been traveling the country for her Eras Tour since mid-March, fans have been closely monitoring her every move. Prior to the Sun’s report on Swift and Healy’s alleged romance, the two had been linked in 2014, but Healy had denied the rumors at the time.

It is worth noting that Swift and Healy share a collaborator, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff, and have been friends for several years. Whether the rumors about their romance are true or not, only time will tell. But one thing is for sure, Swift’s fans will be keeping a close eye on her every move, especially during her upcoming concerts.