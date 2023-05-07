Bollywood singer Shaan to make acting debut with musical film ‘Music School’

Singer Shaan is set to make his acting debut in filmmaker Paparao Biyyala’s upcoming musical ‘Music School’.

Shaan revealed that he was initially approached to record a song for the film, but the director soon felt he would be perfect for the role of the flamboyant, energetic and lively character they had been searching for. Shaan was excited about the story as he recorded the song, but it was the director’s narration of the script that convinced him to come on board.

Shaan expressed his gratitude to Paparao Biyyala for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the film. The film was mainly shot in Goa, which added to the beauty and lively experience of the project. Shaan will be playing a pivotal role in the movie alongside lead actors Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi, as well as an ensemble cast comprising respected and experienced senior actors, as well as a group of talented newcomers as child artists.

The movie ‘Music School’ is a musical narration of the sensitive and prevailing concern of academic pressure imposed on young students by society, parents and teachers. The film contains 11 songs, three of which are recreated from ‘The Sound of Music’ and have been woven beautifully into the film’s narrative to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience.

‘Music School’ is a multi-lingual film shot in Hindi and Telugu, dubbed in Tamil, and directed and produced by Paparao Biyyala, a former IAS officer turned filmmaker. It is presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad and was released on May 12 by PVR in Hindi-Tamil and Dil Raju in Telugu.

Director Paparao Biyyala stated that Shaan’s positive aura and charming attitude convinced him to cast the singer in the film. Shaan’s musical expertise and easy acting abilities make him an ideal match for the role, and the director is excited about his contribution to the movie. Shaan has recorded an original song in the film, which is set to be released soon.

Shaan’s fans are excited about his acting debut and are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. Shaan has previously lent his voice to numerous Bollywood films and has won several awards for his melodious singing. With his acting debut, Shaan is all set to create a new milestone in his career and entertain his fans in a new avatar.