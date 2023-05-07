New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs in fifth ODI to avoid whitewash

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 47 runs in the fifth ODI as Iftikhar Ahmed’s 94 run innings went in vain and the visitors succeeded in avoiding the whitewash by dismissing Pakistan for 252.

New Zealand batting

New Zealand elected to bat first after winning the toss and got off to a stable start, until the eighth over when Muhammad Wasim struck and dismissed Tom Blundell for 15 runs.

Henry Nicholls and Will Young had a partnership of 51 runs, which was ended when Usama Mir sent Nicholls back to pavillion for 23 runs.

Will Young scored his second half-century of the series and added 74 runs for the third wicket partnership with skipper Tom Latham.

Young was unfortunately dismissed in 80s once again, as Shadab Khan got his wicket when he was on 87.

Latham and Mark Chapman had a partnership of 56 runs off just 46 balls and it looked like New Zealand would score much more than 300 runs, but Shaheen Shah Afridi took three crucial wickets to make sure New Zealand did not reach 300.

Leg-spinners Usama Mir and Shadab Khan picked two wickets each whereas Muhammad Wasim and Haris Rauf got two wickets.

Pakistan innings

Pakistan could not get off to a good start as Shan Masood was dismissed for seven runs and skipper Babar Azam also failed to reach double figures and was dismissed for just 1 run.

Muhammad Rizwan also went back to pavillion after scoring just nine runs as Pakistan lost their third wicket for 52 runs.

The fourth wicket went down on 66 as opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Ravindra after he had scored 33 runs.

Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed had a 97 runs partnership for the fifth wicket as it looked like Pakistan were out of trouble, but then Salman Ali Agha got out on 57.

Wickets kept tumbling from the other end but Iftikhar Ahmed completed his half-century and stayed not out till the end for 94 runs.

The whole team was dismissed for 252 runs as Pakistan fell 47 runs short. Henry Shipley and Rachin Ravindra picked three wickets each for the visitors and played key role in their win.