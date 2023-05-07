Pakistan need 300 in fifth ODI to whitewash New Zealand 5-0

Pakistan Cricket Team will have to score 300 runs to whitewash the Kiwis in the five-match ODI series, as New Zealand were bowled out for 299 runs in the last over, as Shaheen Shah Afridi picked three wickets.

New Zealand batting

New Zealand elected to bat first after winning the toss and got off to a stable start, until the eighth over when Muhammad Wasim struck and dismissed Tom Blundell for 15 runs.

Henry Nicholls and Will Young had a partnership of 51 runs, which was ended when Usama Mir sent Nicholls back to pavillion for 23 runs.

Will Young scored his second half-century of the series and added 74 runs for the third wicket partnership with skipper Tom Latham.

Young was unfortunately dismissed in 80s once again, as Shadab Khan got his wicket when he was on 87.

Latham and Mark Chapman had a partnership of 56 runs off just 46 balls and it looked like New Zealand would score much more than 300 runs, but Shaheen Shah Afridi took three crucial wickets to make sure New Zealand did not reach 300.

Leg-spinners Usama Mir and Shadab Khan picked two wickets each whereas Muhammad Wasim and Haris Rauf got two wickets.