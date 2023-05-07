Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hints at multiple sequels and spin-offs

The recently released superhero film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3,” directed by James Gunn, has revitalized Marvel Studios after a period of dullness. Following the tremendous success of “Avengers: Endgame,” Marvel struggled to recapture the magic on the big screen. However, Gunn’s final project with the studio has brought Marvel back to its former glory.

Marvel Studios has hinted that the Guardians of the Galaxy universe will expand with multiple sequels, as seen in the post-credits scenes of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.” Although no official announcements have been made yet, the post-credits scenes suggest that major characters will receive independent spin-offs. The tagline “the Legendary Star-Lord will return” confirms that Chris Pratt will reprise his role as Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord.

In the post-credits scenes, Peter Quill is shown with his human grandfather back on Earth, bantering over cereal and discussing why a neighbour’s adult son won’t mow her lawn. This scene is followed by a hint of an upcoming mission or a possible sequel. Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper, has stepped in as the new leader of reconstituted Guardians, including Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter, Kraglin portrayed by Sean Gunn, Cosmo the Spacedog played by Maria Bakalova, and Phyla played by Kai Zen.

While Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista have announced their exit from Marvel Studios after completing their respective roles, Chris Pratt intends to continue playing Star-Lord in Marvel films. He has committed to the studio until they honour what James Gunn started.

The hints and revelations in the post-credits scenes have raised fans’ expectations for future Guardians of the Galaxy films. Marvel Studios’ plans to expand the universe and create independent spin-offs for major characters indicate that the franchise’s potential for success has only just begun.