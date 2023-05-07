Insinuation about FM’s remarks over G-20 meeting in IIOJK with threats mischievous, irresponsible: FO

The spokesperson for the Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday dismissed any insinuation that linked the Foreign Minister’s remarks regarding the G-20 meeting in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with a threat of violence.

The spokesperson emphasized that such insinuations were not only mischievous but also highly irresponsible.

He stated in a press statement, issued in response to media queries, that the insinuations aimed to divert attention from the foreign minister’s main message of conflict resolution through dialogue in accordance with international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

During his recent visit to India, the Foreign Minister consistently highlighted the critical importance of relevant UN Security Council resolutions in achieving a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

It was reiterated that the Foreign Minister’s stance was firmly grounded in international law.

The spokesperson further stressed that the journalistic norms must be respected while reporting on sensitive interstate matters. A number of Indian media outlets had distorted the statement of the foreign minister during his recent visit to India to attend SCO-CFM.

The ministry of foreign affairs, the spokesperson further said, had already articulated Pakistan’s position on the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK in its press release on April 11.

Pakistan had already expressed its strong indignation over India’s decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on 22-24 May.

Scheduling of two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in Leh and Srinagar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was also termed as ‘equally disconcerting’.

“India’s irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self-serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in sheer disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves,” the earlier press release on April 11 maintained.

Such events could not hide the reality of Jammu and Kashmir being an internationally recognized dispute that had remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades.

“Nor could such activities divert the international community’s attention from India’s brutal suppression of the people of IIOJK including illegal attempts to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory,” it was added.