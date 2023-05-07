Fans speculate on ending of ‘Tere Bin’ after recent plot twist

“Tere Bin,” a popular Pakistani drama, has been making headlines recently due to the latest plot developments. Fans of the show are eagerly anticipating the outcome of the tumultuous relationship between lead characters Meerab and Murtasim.

Many fans are unhappy with Murtasim’s decision to leave Meerab, despite their passionate love for each other. Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and outrage, stating that they cannot accept the separation of the beloved couple. They are hoping for a reconciliation and that Murtasim will forgive Meerab.

View this post on Instagram

Fans have also expressed anger towards supporting characters Haya and Maryam, who they believe are responsible for Meerab’s current predicament. They are urging Meerab to take control of her situation and resolve her issues before it’s too late.

Despite the fans’ upset over the storyline, they are eagerly predicting the future of the relationship by counting the couple’s upcoming scenes together. They are searching for hints about the future of the shaky relationship, and speculating on how the writers will end the drama.

View this post on Instagram

One fan expressed hope that Maryam’s upcoming wedding would solve half of the problems between Meerab and Murtasim, as she believes that Maryam’s absence from the drama would allow for a reconciliation. However, a few fans have criticized Meerab’s actions, as she has been photographed meeting with Rohail, and they believe that she should forget her past and focus on saving her relationship with Murtasim.

The situation has left many fans on edge, as they are anxious to know the fate of the couple’s love. They are knitting possible ways for the reunion of Meerab and Murtasim. With the drama’s popularity showing no signs of slowing down, fans will undoubtedly continue to watch closely and speculate on the outcome of the show’s beloved characters.