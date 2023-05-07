Apple iPhone 15 Ultra mockup reveals stunning design upgrades

An alleged 3D model of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra has surfaced, providing a glimpse into what could be the most remarkable design evolution in the history of the smartphone.

The video, presented by Unbox Therapy, showcases an incredibly thin bezel, measuring approximately 1.55mm compared to its predecessor’s 2.17mm frame.

Although the model’s origin remains undisclosed, the resemblance to previous accurate predictions adds credibility to its authenticity.

Host Lewis Hilsenteger emphasizes that the showcased design is based on rumors and leaks. Additionally, the mockup suggests a slightly narrower width and a camera array similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, the increased thickness hints at possible camera enhancements or an improved battery.

Exciting changes to the controls are also observed, with the volume buttons replaced by a long rocker and the silent switch transformed into a button.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to launch in September this year.

With Apple’s WWDC 2023 event anticipated to unveil more groundbreaking technology, including a mixed-reality headset.

Brace yourself for an extraordinary iPhone upgrade that ushers in a futuristic experience like never before.