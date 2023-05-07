Ed Sheeran Wows Fans with Impromptu Street Performance in New York City

Ed Sheeran surprised fans by giving an impromptu performance on the streets of New York City. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter climbed onto the bonnet of a parked car outside his pop-up shop in Manhattan’s SoHo district to entertain passersby.

Sheeran performed his hit songs including ‘Perfect’ for the crowd that had gathered outside the ‘Ed Sheeran - The Subtract Experience Pop-Up.’

Onlooker Priscilla Ignacio told MailOnline that it was sweet and amazing to see Sheeran play for people just on the street. The performance happened a day after Ed won a $100 million legal battle over his hit song ‘Thinking Out Loud.’ The song was accused of copying elements of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On,’ and Sheeran was sued by the heirs of the song’s co-writer, Ed Townsend.

However, the singer denied any wrongdoing, and the case ended with Ed being cleared of the plagiarism accusations on Thursday, May 4. Speaking outside the court, the pop star hailed his victory as a win for songwriters everywhere.

Sheeran explained that he was just a guy with a guitar who loved writing music for people to enjoy and would not allow himself to be a piggy bank. He was happy with the outcome of the case and felt unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this were allowed to go to court at all. Sheeran said that the chords used in his song were common building blocks that were used to create music long before ‘Let’s Get It On’ was written and would be used long after they were all gone. He added that the chords were in a songwriter’s alphabet, toolkit, and should be there for all of them to use.

Ed Sheeran concluded by revealing that he had been forced to miss his grandmother’s funeral in Ireland to be in New York for the trial, and he would not get that time back. The pop star, who is known for his powerful and soulful voice, left his fans in New York City thrilled with his street performance.