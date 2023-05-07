London police investigate illicit vehicle registrations in name of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

The London Police have launched an investigation into a perplexing case involving the registration of three vehicles in the name of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The incident, which has raised concerns of potential criminal activities and terrorism, has prompted law enforcement authorities to take immediate action.

Khurram Butt, the spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif’s London office, recently alerted the police regarding these suspicious vehicle registrations, suggesting that such an act might aim to implicate the former prime minister and his associates in crimes they did not commit.

These vehicles, bearing Sharif’s name, could potentially be exploited for fraudulent purposes and other illicit activities.

The matter first came to light when the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) forwarded the registration details of a vehicle, falsely attributed to Nawaz Sharif, to the Avenfield residence.

Promptly in March 2023, Nawaz Sharif’s office reported the fraudulent activity to the DVLA, marking the initiation of this ongoing investigation.

Khurram Butt further revealed that a subsequent incident occurred in April 2023, wherein another vehicle was registered under the former prime minister’s name.

The discovery of the third vehicle took place when a traffic violation fine was issued, uncovering the malicious attempt by a few individuals to exploit the name and reputation of the PML-N leader for their own criminal purposes.

The authorities are actively pursuing all leads, with a focus on identifying the culprits responsible for these illicit registrations.

While the investigation is still in progress, suspicions have been raised regarding the involvement of supporters affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the main political rival of the PML-N.