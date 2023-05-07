Ranbir Kapoor hints at the possibility of a sequel to ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’

Ranbir Kapoor recently spoke about the possibility of a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster hit film, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” during a virtual chat with fans. The actor revealed that he believes the film would make a “good sequel” and that director Ayan Mukerji even had a “nice story” for it.

Kapoor, who played the lead role of Bunny in the romantic drama, shared that the plot of the sequel could be set 10 years forward, showing where Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi are in their lives. He expressed that it would be interesting to explore the characters and their lives in the sequel.

While Mukerji had a “nice story” for the sequel, he got busy with their ongoing film, “Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.” Kapoor, however, did not rule out the possibility of the sequel happening in the future, saying, “Never say never. He might make it after a couple of years.”

This is not the first time Kapoor has talked about a possible sequel to the hit film. In a 2018 interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor had shared that Mukerji has an idea for the sequel and that they might have a window of six months between the first and second parts of “Brahmastra” to make the film.

“Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” produced by Karan Johar, also starred Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin. The film revolved around the friendships and love stories of the four main characters and was a massive hit at the box office.

Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, “Animal,” alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has the second and third parts of “Brahmastra” in the pipeline. Fans of the hit film will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting news of a sequel to “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”