Drama series “Jurm” comes to an end after four episodes

Jurm, a Pakistani drama series produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, has come to an end after four episodes.

The drama features a talented cast including Wahaj Ali, Dur e Fishan Saleem, Tooba Siddiqui, Atiqa Odho, Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, Zhalay Sarhadi, and Tazeen Hussain, and is directed by Mehreen Jabbar, a renowned director in the Pakistani drama industry. The series is written by Yasir Shah and centers around a young couple whose lives are turned upside down after a tragic incident.

Fans of the series were delighted with the last episode, praising the performances of the actors and the creative writing and execution of the mini thriller series. Many viewers who enjoy action and thriller genres expressed that the series was a breath of fresh air in the Pakistani drama industry. They appreciated the concise storytelling, and believed that good series should always be short and precise, with the story wrapping up in a short amount of time.

Wahaj Ali, who played one of the main characters in the series, received a lot of praise from his fans. Many of them said that they initially started watching the series because of him, but ended up loving the story as well. They loved his chemistry with his co-actors and thought that his acting was exceptional.

Overall, the series received a lot of positive feedback from viewers who were looking for a thrilling and action-packed mini-series. Many believe that more series like Jurm should be produced in the Pakistani drama industry.