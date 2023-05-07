If Constitution has set 90-day deadline for polls, it’s our duty to implement it: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that if the Constitution says elections should be held within 90 days of dissolution of an assembly, it is our duty to implement it.

He further remarked that the Supreme Court has the authority to decide on basic human rights, and not a government or executive officer.

The CJP was addressing a seminar on the rights of minorities in the Constitution of Pakistan at a local hotel in Lahore on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, CJP Bandial said protecting the Constitution is their basic duty, adding they have been told that negotiations are under way among political parties.

“There is a need to follow the Constitution without looking for any excuses,” he remarked.

“You may call it a dispute, but I will not,” the CJP stated, adding that if a court decision is not challenged, it is considered the final verdict.

The CJP also said that every citizen of Pakistan has equal rights, and that courts cannot pass executive orders.

“Pakistan has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for decades, and has lost over 80,000 lives because of it,” he added.

Further speaking at the seminar, CJP Bandial said minorities in Pakistan have full religious freedom, and the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees those rights.

He lauded the “excellent services” of the fourth chief justice of Pakistan, Justice AR Cornelius. “Justice Cornelius gave 17 years to the Supreme Court and was a pioneer of the judicial system,” he added.

The life of Justice Cornelius is an example for judges, CJP Bandial remarked.

In 1964, when two provinces banned the Jamaat-e-Islami, Justice Cornelius said it was a matter of basic human rights. “The ban was lifted in the Maulana Maududi case,” CJP Bandial recalled.