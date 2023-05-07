Pro-judiciary rally: 45 PTI workers sent to jail over Section 144 violation

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court discharged the cases against six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and send 45 others to jail in judicial remand on charges of organising a rally in the city without permission and violating Section 144.

The workers arrested during the PTI rally in Islamabad appeared in court.

The Margalla police produced 45 arrested PTI workers in the court of duty judge Ehtsham Alam and the investigating officer requested for their judicial remand. The court sent all of them to jail.

On the other hand, the Khanna police produced six arrested PTI workers before duty magistrate Mian Azhar and requested them to be sent to jail on judicial remand.

However, the court discharged all of them due to lack of evidence and directed the police to return the items recovered from them.

The Khanna police also presented an arrested worker separately before the duty magistrate over recovery of weapons from his possession.

The investigating officer requested for his judicial remand on the plea that he needed to be investigated over the recovery of weapons. The court accepted the plea and sent the PTI worker to jail.

Pro-judiciary rally

Meanwhile, a case was registered against 180 PTI leaders and workers, including Asad Umar and Raja Khurram Nawaz, for taking out a rally in solidarity with the judiciary despite imposition of Section 144 in the capital.

The case was registered at Margalla police station and includes charges of violation of Section 144 and others.

According to the FIR, the suspects, carrying batons and PTI flags, raised slogans in front of the F-9 park gate. The protesters also tried to incite the people against the government.

‘Law equal for all’

The Islamabad Capital Police spokesperson said Section 144 was in force in Islamabad, and legal action was taken against the assembly for violating the law.

The violators of law were arrested to ensure public order, he further said, adding three women protesters were also detained but later released on personal bail.

Fifteen people were arrested, the police said, adding the law is equal for all.

All the people were repeatedly told that processions were not allowed in Islamabad, the police further said, adding that despite being warned, the demonstrators violated the law, upon which the law was enforced.