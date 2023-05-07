Rare May snowfall blankets Chitral mountains

Chitral city—located at the foothold of Hindukush mountain range—received rare snowfall in May and blanketed mountain tops.

Reportedly Upper and Lower Chitral areas receive snowfall and snowfall dropped the mercury considerably and forced people to wear ‘warm clothes’.

Swat valley, lower Dir receive hailstorm

Swat valley and Lower Dir also received hailstorm and damaged the crops.

The hailstorm put challenging situation for vehicular traffic.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.

On Sunday (today), dry weather is expected in most plain parts of the country. Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. On Monday, dry weather is expected in most plain parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

In past 24 hour, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain recorded in Kashmir: Rawalakot 27, Muzaffarabad (Airport 09 & City 07), Garhi Dupatta 04, Kotli 03, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 22, Dir (Lower 20 & Upper 08), Kalam 17, Saidu Sharif 09, Mirkhani, Pattan 08, Balakot 07, Drosh 06, Chitral 04, Cherat 02, Mardan 01, Punjab: Hafizabad 19, Joharabad 15, Chakwal, Mangla 12, Jhelum, Narowal 11, Sialkot (City 11 & Airport 09), Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha 09, Mandi Bahauddin 04, Lahore (Airport & City 03), Islamabad(Airport 01), Kasur, Murree 01, Sindh: Rohri 05, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis, Bagrote 03, Astore 02.

Yesterday’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mohenjodaro and Padidan 42.