Three killed in Swat as passenger coach falls into deep ditch

A tragic incident occurred in the Kemarai area of Kabal Tehsil in Swat as a passenger coach fell into a deep ditch, resulting in the deaths of three people and leaving 15 others injured.

The coach was reportedly on its way from Banuri to Mingora city when it lost control and plunged into the ditch.

Swat Police confirmed the casualties and stated that the accident occurred due to the driver’s inability to control the coach.

The deceased were identified, and their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Kabul Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

The authorities responded promptly to the incident, and rescue teams were dispatched to the spot immediately. The rescue teams worked tirelessly to retrieve the dead bodies and the injured from the wreckage.

Such incidents highlight the need for proper road safety measures and well-maintained vehicles. The authorities concerned should ensure that vehicles are regularly inspected and drivers are trained to avoid such mishaps in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic accident.