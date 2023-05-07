Watch Live
Pakistan

Punjab govt sets cotton sowing target, mulls easy loans for farmers

Naqvi seeks detailed plan from Punjab Bank to provide loans to farmers
Samaa Web Desk May 07, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Punjab government set five million acres area and 8.2 million bales production target to increase cotton production in the province.

The minimum support price of cotton is fixed at 8500 rupees

Interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi said a special incentive package will be given to the farmers to increase the cultivated area and production of cotton.

The government is also considering proposal to provide agricultural intervention and easy loans for farmers.

Naqvi sought a detailed plan from Punjab Bank to provide loans to farmers. Interim CM directed action against sellers of defective seeds and fake pesticides.

