Veteran television actor Shabbir Rana passes away in Karachi

Senior Pakistani television actor Shabbir Rana passed away in Karachi after prolonged illness.

Azlan Shah, son of Shabbir Rana, confirmed his father’s death news in an Instagram post.

Rana was suffering from a heart problem for a long time and he was under treatment.

In a message on Instagram, Azlan Shah appealed for his father’s forgiveness and said that his funeral prayer will be offered today (Sunday) after Asr prayer at Rahmaniya Masjid on Tariq Road in Karachi.

Rana was associated with the advertising industry for a long time while directing numerous TV commercials, later joining the drama industry as an actor.

Late Shabbir Rana worked in television dramas for more than four decades, including Mahmoodabad Ki Malkain, Solitary Confinement, Beytham, Mohabbate Zindag Hai.