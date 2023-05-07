Canadian politician Patrick Brown, Imran Khan discuss political, economic climate

Canadian former opposition party leader Patrick Brown called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Sunday.

In the meeting, leaders from PTI’s Canada chapter, Ashfaq Ahmed, Mian Adnan and Mudassir Machana, Aamir Khan, Chaudhry Zafar, and Senator Faisal Javed were also present.

While country’s ongoing political and economic situation took centre stage during the huddle.

Mr Patrick told the PTI chief that he has garnered a significant following in Brampton and Canada.

Brown further conveyed to Khan that the entire community is inspired by the Pakistani leader’s unwavering resilience and his courageous efforts to continue speaking out despite being targeted in assassination attempts.

Talking about the elections fiasco in the country, the deposed premier reiterated that snap elections the only way to pull the country out of the quagmire.

He added that his party wants to make the country a welfare state where no one will be above the law.