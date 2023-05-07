FIA takes massive action at Islamabad airport for passengers screening

Federation Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration department took a special measure to prevent monkeypox from incoming passengers from Saudi Arabia.

A separate counter has been set up at Islamabad Airport for deportees coming from Saudi Arabia.

As per new rules, at counter number 5, immigration will be done only for deportees coming from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

FIA has provided face masks, gloves, sanitizers and protective uniforms to the immigration staff while special instructions have been issued to immigration staff for strict implementation of precautionary measures.

Sindh Health Department on Thursday confirmed the first case of monkey pox in the province.

The provincial health department said monkey pox was confirmed in a person, 30, who came to Karachi from Jeddah in the past few days. The infected person was a driver in Jeddah and he arrived at Karachi airport via Muscat.

Sindh health department said samples were obtained and upon symptoms of monkey pox, the passenger has been shifted to the isolation ward.

Now the health authorities confirmed that PCR test came positive from Dow University of Health Sciences.

Sindh health department said there is only one case of monkeypox in the province.

Pakistan has confirmed three cases of monkeypox and all cases were confirmed among deportees from Saudi Arabia.