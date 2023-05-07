Afghan interim FM talks bilateral ties, regional situation with Pakistani leaders

The visiting interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq and other leaders, and discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation.

The Afghan interim foreign minister along with his delegation met with the political leadership of Pakistan.

Amir Muttaqi met with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and JI chief Sirajul Haq.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan also attended the meeting.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the talks between the Afghan interim foreign minister and the political leadership of Pakistan.

Earlier, in a meeting with the army chief, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including regional security, border management, and formalization of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.

FM Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan.

He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity.