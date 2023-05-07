‘Goodbye Coronavirus’: Shehbaz says humanity triumphed via collective efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said World Health Organization (WHO) declaration of the end of Covid-19 global health emergency is ‘great news’.

“The fact that a pandemic as dangerous as Covid-19 that devoured hundreds of thousands of precious lives and brought the world to a grinding halt could be over in three years is a tribute to the outstanding services of scientists, doctors, health professionals and others,” he stressed.

Shehbaz Sharif said humanity triumphed against a lethal enemy through collective efforts.

The World Health Organization on Friday declared an end to COVID-19 as a global health emergency, marking a major step toward the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.

The WHO’s Emergency Committee met on Thursday and recommended the UN-agency declare an end to the coronavirus crisis as a “public health emergency of international concern”, which has been in place for over three years.