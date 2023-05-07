COAS reaffirms commitment to Sino-Pak strategic ties, pledges full support for CPEC

Army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the China-Pakistan strategic relationship, and also pledged full support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a vital component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

In the meeting with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the army chief’s office, matters of mutual interest, including regional, security and defense cooperation, came under discussion.

Gen Munir also appreciated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister Gang underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of the Pakistan Army for provision of security to Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.

The two dignitaries also discussed the evolving security situation in the region.

Ge Munir acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defense and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

Afghan interim FM calls on COAS

The COAS also met with acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi at his office.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including regional security, border management, and formalization of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment.

The COAS stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbors to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism.

He reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.

FM Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan.

He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity.

Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.