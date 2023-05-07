Sindh LG by-polls: Polling underway for 63 seats amid high security

Amid tight security measures, the polling began for by-elections of local bodies for 63 seats of different districts in Sindh, including the 26 seats in Karachi where elections were not held due to the death of contestants.

The voting started at 8am and would continue till 5pm without any interruption.

The by-polls being held at a total of 63 seats across the province including 26 seats of 11 USCs and 15 wards in 7 districts of Karachi, while 37 seats in other 19 districts.

Polling stations

A total of 449 polling stations have been established in Sindh for the by-polls where a total of 434 candidates are in the field. Over 690,000 voters are eligible to cast their votes in these by-polls.

A total of 292 polling stations in the province have been declared highly sensitive from a security point of view.

In Karachi, polling is taking place for 11 seats of the UC chairman and vice-chairman and 15 seats of ward members.

The 11 UCs in Karachi comprise UC-4 New Karachi, UC-6 North Nazimabad, and UC-13 New Karachi in District Central; UC-2 Korangi, UC-3 Shah Lateef Town, and UC-8 Landhi in District Korangi; UC-1 Orangi, UC-2 Orangi, and UC-8 Mominabad in District West; UC-2 Bihar Colony in District South; and UC-2 Baldia in District Keamari.

Security arrangments

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan,all 168 polling stations in seven districts of Karachi had been declared highly sensitive. Over 7,000 police personnel would perform duties to maintain law and order during polling in the city.

While the provincial election commissioner has asked the Sindh chief secretary and inspector general of Police to make sure that polling was held in a peaceful and fair manner.

The provincial election commissioner also warned that any official showing negligence or found involved in dereliction of duties with regard to peaceful and transparent conduct of the by-polls would be sternly taken to task.

The ECP said that a central control room and monitoring cell had been established in Islamabad for three days to monitor the by-polls in Sindh.

Anyone having a complaint regarding the polling process could contact the control room via contact numbers 051-9204403, 051-9210838 and 051-9204402, fax number 051-9204404