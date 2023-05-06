Efforts being made to destabilise country by bringing back Imran to power, alleges PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that efforts are being made to destabilise the country by bringing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to power through a rigged election in Punjab. However, he affirmed that Parliament will use its constitutional rights to counter such conspiracies and restore stability in Pakistan.

Talking to media in London, he said that an incompetent person Imran Niazi severely damaged the economy and the country and Pakistan was put in danger while removing Nawaz Sharif from the political scene.

“Former chief justice Saqib Nisar was using the power of suo moto not in the public interest but to make Imran Niazi successful,” he said adding Saqib Nisar was working not as chief justice of Pakistan but as an agent of Imran Niazi and his sole aim was to defeat Nawaz Sharif and secure win for Imran.

He said former Mr Nisar led the campaign to get Nawaz Sharif disqualified on the basis of false and baseless allegations.

Mr Sharif said the audio leaks had unmasked all the characters who were part of the conspiracy. After surfacing of the audio leak of Saqib Nisar, there was no doubt that there was a conspiracy and collusion to bring Imran Niazi to power by any means. He said the National Assembly had taken up the issue of audio leak for a probe against Saqib Nisar and his son.

The premier went on to say that elections of National Assembly and provincial assemblies should be held on the same day according to the constitution. “It is not possible to hold elections in provinces on different dates as it will affect electoral results.”

“The Parliament’s right to legislate cannot be taken away as it was the constitutional and legal right of the legislative body,” he added.

Coronation of King Charles III

Earlier, PM Shehbaz represented Pakistan at the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles III in London. The Coronation is the first occasion in 70 years that a British monarch has been anointed. Earlier, his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II had ascended the throne in 1953.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif representing Pakistan on the occasion, conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan to the King.

On Friday, the Prime Minister attended a gathering of Commonwealth leaders at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister noted that the accession of the new King, who is also head of the Commonwealth, opened new vistas and fresh avenues for the multilateral forum.

The Prime Minister underscored significance of Pakistan-Commonwealth partnership, particularly on youth empowerment and youth engagement.

In a tweet on Saturday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met King Charles on Friday and extended an invitation to him to visit Pakistan.

King Charles recalled his previous visit to Pakistan in his conversation with the Prime Minister.

On the sidelines, he interacted with a number global and Commonwealth leaders including inter alia, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the UK and Secretary General Commonwealth Patricia Scotland.

The Prime Minister is also due to meet First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf on Sunday.

Hamza Yousaf who was recently elected by the Scottish Parliament to head the devolved Scottish government, is the first Muslim and first British Pakistani to do so.

Pakistan and the UK enjoy a deep and enduring friendship grounded in historic affinities and abiding people to people linkages.

The Prime Minister’s participation at the Coronation underscores the enduring and multifaceted ties that continue to exist between the two friendly countries, including inter alia through the Royal family’s longstanding and affectionate association with Pakistan and its people.