Android phones to get Google Bard AI integration

Google’s highly anticipated AI chatbot, Bard, is on its way to Android phones in the near future, as leaked information suggests. This advanced rival to Google’s ChatGPT is expected to make its debut as a home screen widget exclusively for Pixel phones.

According to insider reports, Bard’s introduction to Android devices could come in various forms, such as a standalone app, a convenient home screen widget, or even integration within the Google Search app.

The true extent of Bard’s impact on smartphones is still uncertain and awaits further exploration.

Also read: AI pioneer says its threat to world may be ‘more urgent’ than climate change

What sets Bard apart from ordinary chatbots is its potential to function as a comprehensive assistant with system control capabilities.

The current code suggests that this unique feature is being tailored specifically for Pixel phones, allowing users to harness the full potential of this AI-powered assistant.

It’s worth noting that Google often chooses Pixel models as testing grounds for new features, enabling them to gather valuable real-world data and offer technology enthusiasts a sneak peek at upcoming advancements.

However, it’s important to remember that the leaked reports are based on code analysis, and Google’s plans can change at any given time.

Also read: OpenAI’s shift in data practices creates stir among content creators

Furthermore, it should be emphasized that Bard is still an experimental project and is not yet available to the public.

Those eager to experience its capabilities can sign up for the waitlist and stay informed about its progress. In the meantime, alternative services like ChatGPT or Bing can be explored for similar AI-powered interactions.