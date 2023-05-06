Shahid Afridi urges Shaheen to excel more as bowler

In a recent Twitter exchange, former Pakistan cricket captain, Shahid Afridi, addressed the outstanding batting performance of Shaheen Shah Afridi during yesterday’s One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand.

Afridi took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of Shaheen’s role as a bowler for the national team.

Following Shaheen Afridi’s remarkable last-over hitting display, teammate Shadab Khan tweeted a video of the impressive performance along with a caption that read, “Does this last over hitting remind u of another Afridi?”

The statement made a clear reference to the legendary all-rounder and former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi.

Responding to Shadab Khan’s tweet, Shahid Afridi expressed his expectations for Shaheen Afridi in a manner that underscored the significance of his bowling prowess.

Afridi emphasized that Pakistan heavily relies on Shaheen’s ability to provide early breakthroughs with the ball, thereby highlighting the critical role he plays in the team’s success.

Afridi’s tweet also acknowledged that Shaheen is working diligently on improving his batting skills, given the immense potential he possesses in that aspect of the game.

However, Afridi made it clear that his primary expectations from Shaheen are centered on his performance as a bowler.

Furthermore, Afridi extended his expectations to include two other key players, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

Afridi urged both players to fulfill their potential and perform to the best of their abilities, recognizing the pivotal roles they play within the team.