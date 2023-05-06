Imran slams India but stays mellow for Bilawal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and deposed prime minister Imran Khan criticized Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his poor hosting skills and suggested that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should have been better prepared for his visit to Goa.

Jaishankar had previously referred to Bhutto-Zardari as a promoter, justifier, and spokesperson of terrorism during a meeting of foreign ministers from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member nations in Goa.

In response, Jaishankar stated that Bilawal attended the meeting as a representative of an SCO member state, emphasizing the importance of multilateral diplomacy.

During a rally in support of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the Supreme Court in Lahore’s Lakshmi Chowk, Imran Khan criticized Jaishankar’s language, implying his lack of hospitality skills.

He also took aim at Bhutto-Zardari for his alleged lack of preparation before the visit, questioning whether he sought any advice beforehand.

The former premier suggested that the foreign minister should have considered the pros and cons of the trip, particularly since it was funded by taxpayers’ money.

Khan condemned India’s behavior and called for greater courtesy from the neighboring country.

He asserted that even powerful nations are not immune to change and expressed confidence that Pakistan can overcome its current challenges through the establishment of the rule of law, enabling the country to progress.

In his criticism of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khan questioned Sharif’s presence in London while the country was facing terrorism.

He cited recent incidents, including the martyrdom of six armed forces officials and the killing of seven teachers in Parachinar, as examples of the country’s challenges.

He pledged to continue his struggle for the rule of law in Pakistan and called for free and fair elections to resolve the country’s political turmoil.

He blamed the current rulers, whom he referred to as “imported,” for the nation’s economic deterioration, soaring inflation, and rising unemployment.

Khan also held former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa responsible for installing corrupt leaders in Pakistan. He reiterated that only through free and fair elections could the current chaos in the country be resolved.

Highlighting the importance of upholding the Constitution and achieving real independence for Pakistan, PTI chairman labeled their struggle a “jihad” for the country.

In response to Khan’s call, rallies were organized across different cities in Pakistan to show support for the chief justice and the supremacy of the Constitution. These rallies attracted a large number of PTI workers, supporters, lawyers, and individuals from various backgrounds.

The ex-PM announced a series of public gatherings in Punjab, commencing the following week in Lahore and concluding in Attock on May 14.

He expressed determination to continue these rallies until elections were held.

The ex-PM highlighted that the interim governments in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had completed their constitutional tenure and therefore lacked the validity to remain in power.

He also mentioned the intention to approach the Supreme Court regarding the elections.