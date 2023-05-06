‘All parties agreed on same-day elections’, claims federal minister

All political parties have reached a consensus that elections should be held on the same date in the Centre and provinces. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed objections regarding the final date.

Federal Education Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain made these remarks while addressing a ceremony organized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) at Punjab University.

The event was held for the distribution of electric wheelchairs among special students under the Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme.

The minister emphasized the importance of improving the quality of education in universities and stressed that the purpose of their establishment should not solely be making money.

He commended the initiative of providing electric wheelchairs to physically challenged students, highlighting that over 600 young individuals have already benefitted from the program.

The minister urged all departments and educational institutions to construct ramps in their buildings to facilitate the special citizens, acknowledging that the government has a responsibility to provide opportunities for them to achieve their goals.

He also spoke about the initiatives undertaken by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during their tenure, such as distributing laptops to the youth and providing scholarships for higher education to talented students.

He expressed pride in the PML-N’s promotion of merit, good governance, and welfare projects for the masses.

Additionally, the minister emphasized the importance of vocational education, noting that skilled individuals are in high demand worldwide. Minister Hussain expressed regret over the suspension of the ranking system for national universities and called for its reinstatement.

During the ceremony, 37 special students from different universities in the province received electric wheelchairs, and they had the opportunity to share their problems with the minister.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mehmood and HEC Director Ayesha Ikram also delivered speeches at the event.