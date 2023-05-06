Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings franchises to hit Indian cinemas as part of Warner Bros’ centennial celebration

Warner Bros. has planned to release two of its biggest franchises, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings, in Indian cinemas as part of its 100 years celebration. From May 5th to May 11th, PVR-Inox, Miraj cinemas will screen all eight Harry Potter films. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy will follow from May 13th to May 15th.

Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery, stated that Warner Bros. has released some of the most beloved and recognizable films with iconic characters that have been adored by generations. As part of its Centennial Celebrations, Warner Bros. will re-release cherished films and franchises in cinemas, starting with Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Ltd, said that they are thrilled to be part of the 100 years celebration of Warner Bros. and bring the magic of Harry Potter films and the trilogy of Lord Of The Rings to audiences on the big screens of PVR INOX. Gianchandani added that the iconic films have captured the hearts and imagination of fans worldwide, and they are excited to offer them a chance to relive the magic at cinemas across India.

This initiative will give fans who may not have had the opportunity to experience the films on the big screen a chance to do so, and others who want to relive the experience. Warner Bros. plans to celebrate this centennial milestone by re-releasing more cherished films and franchises to serve their loyal fans. The initiative is a celebration of cinema and storytelling that welcomes movie-goers of all ages to join in.