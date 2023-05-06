Top BLF terrorist killed in clash over extortion dispute

The most wanted terrorist leader in Balochistan, Muhammad Asa, also known as Mullah Ibrahim, has been killed in a clash between rival terrorist groups.

The deadly confrontation erupted over a dispute regarding the division of extorted money.

Muhammad Asa’s demise comes as a significant blow to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) and is the result of internal tensions within the organization.

The confrontation unfolded when two factions of the BLF engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire over a dispute of extortion and ransom funds.

Muhammad Asa, who carried a bounty of Rs4 million placed on his head by law enforcement agencies, fell victim to the violent clash.

The slain terrorist had joined the ranks of the BLF in 2010 and quickly rose to become a leader, operating primarily in the Kharan and Shor areas.

Throughout his tenure, he was involved in orchestrating numerous acts of terrorism, workers involved in development projects, Iranian containers and security forces.

In addition to his involvement in acts of violence, the deceased terrorist leader possessed expertise in the construction of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Multiple cases had been registered against Muhammad Asa in various parts of Balochistan, highlighting his extensive criminal activities and the threat he posed to regional security.