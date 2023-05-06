PCB chief Sethi to depart for Dubai on Sunday

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi will depart for Dubai on Sunday where is expected to meet important International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) personnel.

During the meetings, the PCB chairman will present Pakistan’s point of view on the forthcoming events including Asia Cup, ICC World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Mr Sethi will also discuss India’s obstinacy and hybrid model.

He will also travel to England after staying in Dubai for three days where his meetings have already been scheduled.

The PCB chief will also visit the Biomechanics lab at the Loughborough University.