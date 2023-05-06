Uorfi Javed’s interaction with Zeenat Aman at Store Opening Goes Viral

The fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s new store opening in Delhi saw a number of celebrities, including veteran actor Zeenat Aman, in attendance on Friday. A video from the event has since gone viral, with actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed being featured alongside Zeenat. The two were both wearing black outfits by the designer.

While some people thought that Zeenat was staring at Uorfi from head to toe while she was explaining something to her, others were surprised to see the two together. On Saturday, the Instagram account Diet Sabya posted the video with the caption “CAPTION THIS!! @thezeenataman and @urf7i meet at @amitaggarwalofficial.” The comments section was filled with jokes and witty remarks about the video, including one person who wrote “Zeenat ji is staring at her from top to bottom.”

Zeenat Aman has been in the spotlight since her debut on Instagram in February this year. The veteran actor frequently shares old and new pictures from her life along with eloquent captions. Many celebrities, including filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kajol, have praised Zeenat’s Instagram posts. The actor is also set to make her OTT debut in the web series Showstopper. The series is expected to feature a star-studded cast including Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab.

Despite the internet’s fascination with Zeenat’s interaction with Uorfi Javed, the actor has continued to post on Instagram, sharing memories from her life and promoting her upcoming web series. It seems that the veteran actor is not only charming in person, but also has a strong online presence that continues to engage her fans.