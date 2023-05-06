Marvel Studios’ cautious approach leads to delay in ‘Loki season 2’ release

Marvel Studios has been facing a tough time lately, as their last few films didn’t perform as expected, resulting in the studio being cautious about its future projects. Reports suggest that this cautious approach has led to the delay of Loki season 2’s release date once again.

While the reasons behind this are not yet clear, the studio is reportedly facing several problems, including the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike and Jonathan Majors’ arrest.

Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal of the beloved character Loki has won the hearts of fans, leading to his own series. The first season of the show was released in 2021 and introduced Kang’s variant, He Who Remains, and Loki’s female variant, Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino. The introduction of the TVA expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Initially expected to be released in March or July of this year, Loki season 2’s release has been pushed back. According to The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios is now aiming for a fall release, with sources suggesting a release in October. While there has been no official announcement from the studio, the delay could be due to the ongoing writers’ strike and Majors’ arrest.

In an interview with Variety, Owen Wilson had previously mentioned that Loki season 2 was expected to arrive at the end of summer or September this year. With the current situation, it seems plausible that the series could be released in October. Fans eagerly await an official announcement from Marvel Studios regarding the release date of the highly anticipated second season of Loki.