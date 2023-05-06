Imran announces to take to streets next week

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced to take to the streets from next week, as well as stating that if elections are not held on May 14, he will personally lead protests.

The PTI rally started from Zaman Park in Lahore to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial. The rally was led by Imran Khan and went from Zaman Park to Lakshmi Chowk.

Addressing the rally, he accused former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of replacing the commander on Bilawal’s request, and expressed concerns over the lack of attention given to the attacks on his life. He vowed to continue his fight for fair elections and criticised the lack of interest for the nation’s well-being.

Earlier today, in a video message to the workers at the start of the rally, the PTI chairman urged them to join him and come out of their homes in support of the Constitution, the Supreme Court, and the Chief Justice. He emphasised the importance of the rally and encouraged his supporters to show their solidarity.

The former prime minister urged everyone to step out of their houses for an hour to support the Constitution, the Supreme Court, and the Chief Justice, adding that if the country’s constitution is violated, the nation will be destroyed. He also warned that failing to abide by the Supreme Court’s decision would ultimately lead to the demise of the constitution

Mr Khan said, “If this happens, there will be no future for the country and your children.”