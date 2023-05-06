Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to star in ‘Luka Chuppi 2’

The Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been roped in to play the lead roles in the upcoming romantic-comedy film ‘Luka Chuppi 2’. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit film ‘Luka Chuppi’ and is expected to hit the screens in early 2024.

‘Luka Chuppi 2’ will be directed by Laxman Utekar, who also directed the first part of the film. The movie will be produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

The plot of the movie is still under wraps, but it is expected to be a hilarious romantic-comedy that will entertain the audience with its unique storyline and brilliant performances by the lead actors.

The announcement of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s collaboration has created a buzz among the fans of both the actors. Vicky Kaushal is known for his brilliant performances in movies like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, ‘Raazi’ and ‘Masaan’. He has won several awards for his outstanding acting skills and is considered one of the finest actors of his generation.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has made a mark in the industry with her impeccable acting skills and charming personality. She has delivered some brilliant performances in movies like ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars has always been appreciated by the audience.

Talking about ‘Luka Chuppi 2’, Vicky Kaushal said, “I am excited to be a part of this project. The first part of the film was a huge success and I am looking forward to working with Sara and Laxman sir. I hope we can recreate the magic of the first part and entertain the audience once again.”

Sara Ali Khan also expressed her excitement about the project and said, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Luka Chuppi 2’. The script is hilarious and I am looking forward to working with Vicky and Laxman sir. I hope the audience enjoys the movie as much as they enjoyed the first part.”