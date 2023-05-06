Police detains women among seven PTI workers

Islamabad police on Saturday detained seven workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including four women.

The PTI workers were arrested from outside the F-9 park in the federal capital. The arrests have been made over violation of Section-144.

The PTI had announced to hold a rally in the federal capital despite not being given permission on which federal police swung into action and ordered to arrest the workers.

The police had warned PTI workers against violating section 144 in the federal capital ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance in IHC.

It should be noted that the local administration has imposed Section-144 in Islamabad and placed a complete ban on any kind of public gathering in the city.