Taylor Swift announces release of re-recorded album ‘Speak Now’

Taylor Swift has announced that her next re-recorded studio album will be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which is set to be released on July 7th, 2023. The Grammy-winning singer made the announcement on Friday night during the first of her three Eras Tour shows in her hometown of Nashville. She later confirmed the news on social media, sharing her excitement about the release.

In a tweet, Swift expressed her admiration for Speak Now, which she wrote between the ages of 18 and 20. The album contains songs that are “marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness.” She added that she loves the album because it tells a story of growing up, flailing, flying, crashing, and living to speak about it. Swift also revealed that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will include six extra songs that she has “sprung loose from the vault.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is the latest album in a series of re-recorded albums that Swift has been releasing over the past year. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) were both released in 2021. The re-recording process is part of Swift’s effort to regain control of her back catalog of music after being unable to buy the master recordings.

Swift shared a photo on Twitter on Friday night along with a heartfelt message. “I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I saw this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be. I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine,” she wrote.

The announcement of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes as Swift continues her Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The tour features songs from throughout her career, including hits from her first six studio albums, which she is in the process of re-recording.