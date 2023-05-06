At least 54 killed in violence in India’s Manipur

At least 54 individuals have tragically lost their lives in a wave of violence that erupted this week in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, according to reports from local media.

As the situation remains tense, a total of 13,000 people have been rescued and relocated to safe shelters, as stated by a defence spokesperson cited by Press Trust of India (PTI) on Saturday.

The violence initially broke out on May 3 during protests against the inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes category, which would grant them certain privileges.

The court ruling on April 19, which directed the state government to submit recommendations for the Meitei community’s inclusion, ignited anger among the tribal population.

Granting Scheduled Tribe status would afford political representation, reserved seats in schools, and government jobs to the community.

The situation escalated rapidly, prompting the deployment of nearly 10,000 soldiers from the army and the Assam Rifles paramilitaries to maintain control in the state.

The government officials in New Delhi, including Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Home Minister Amit Shah, have expressed their concern and assured that necessary steps are being taken to address the situation.

Amit Shah also mentioned that he is closely monitoring the developments.

During the violent protests, houses, vehicles, churches, and properties were targeted and set ablaze by the mobs.

However, according to PTI, a sense of cautious normalcy returned to the Imphal valley on Saturday as shops and markets reopened, and cars started moving on the roads.

While security forces remain deployed in significant numbers, most shops and markets in the state capital, Imphal, and other areas resumed their operations in the morning.

People were seen purchasing essential commodities, including vegetables.

However, the situation led to the cancellation of all trains to Manipur on Friday, as reported by a spokesperson from Northeast Frontier Railway.