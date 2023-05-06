King Charles III crowned in Britain’s largest ceremony in seven decades

London’s Westminster Abbey was the setting for a grand coronation ceremony, as Prince Charles became the oldest person ever to be crowned King of Britain at the age of 74.

The ceremony was attended by over 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including the US first lady Jill Biden, and was viewed by millions worldwide. Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year.

The two-hour ceremony featured a blend of ancient and modern elements. Charles’ second wife, Camilla, was crowned Queen during the service, and the coronation was marked by historical regalia, from golden orbs and bejeweled swords to the sceptre holding the world’s largest colorless cut diamond.

Despite the pomp and ceremony, the event was not without controversy. There were anti-monarchist protests, and public skepticism, particularly among the young, about the relevance of the monarchy and questions about its finances.

The coronation marked the beginning of a new era for the monarchy and the country. While the ceremony harked back to traditions dating back over a thousand years, it also presented a forward-looking monarchy and nation.

Following the service, Charles and Camilla departed in the four-tonne Gold State Coach, built for George III, the last king of Britain’s American colonies, riding back to Buckingham Palace in a one-mile procession of 4,000 military personnel from 39 nations in ceremonial uniforms.

The coronation was a vivid demonstration of the modern character of Britain and its cherished rituals. It was the largest show of its kind in Britain since the coronation of Charles’ mother in 1953, and it was designed to show the country’s history, culture, and traditions.

In keeping with traditional British weather, there were heavy bursts of rain, which threatened to cancel the fly-past by military aircraft. However, celebrations continued on Sunday with nationwide street parties and a concert at Windsor Castle.