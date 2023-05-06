Hilarious hijinks unfold as someone lists Father for sale on online marketplace

In a side-splittingly hilarious incident, someone in Multan decided to put their own father up for sale on an online marketplace for a mere 10,000 rupees.

Can you believe it? The ad mysteriously disappeared after two days, but not before it had everyone in stitches.

This outrageous listing, straight out of a wacky sitcom, popped up among all the usual smartphone ads. But sharp-eyed users quickly caught on to the absurdity and the internet erupted with laughter.

The ad featured a photo of a man with a blissful expression, proudly announcing that their “ABBA FOR SALE” and ready for immediate purchase. Well, you can imagine the frenzy that followed.

As word of the unusual listing spread like wildfire, amused onlookers couldn’t help but engage in witty banter.

Memes and hilarious comments flooded the online space, with users imagining the absurdity of buying a father online and given views like, “Gndiii auald pro max..!! Abba for sale….. (^_^)?” or “ Lo Ji Abba V Aa Gya Olx Pe?“

However, the laughter was short-lived as the mischievous seller apparently had a change of heart or, more likely, their own father got wind of the situation.

The ad vanished from the marketplace, leaving would-be buyers disappointed and the online community in stitches.

No one knows for sure who was behind this ad. Some say it was mischievous siblings playing tricks, while others think it was a failed attempt at innovative parenting.

Comedy experts are just amazed at the audacity and creativity displayed in this hilarious escapade.