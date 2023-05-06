Incumbent FM Bilawal impresses ex-FM Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has voiced his support for incumbent Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while criticizing India for disregarding hosting etiquettes.

Speaking to media in Multan, Qureshi expressed his disagreement with Bilawal on various issues but commended the message conveyed by Pakistan’s foreign minister.

The statement from Qureshi comes in the wake of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s two-day visit to India, where he was scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) moot.

During the visit, Bilawal openly raised concerns about India’s August 5 initiative and policies concerning Kashmir.

PTI leader said that India had failed to adhere to the expected hosting etiquettes, stating that he was not impressed by the Indian foreign minister’s comments branding Pakistan as a terrorist state.

He further highlighted the discrepancy in how India treated the Pakistani foreign minister compared to other countries’ foreign ministers.

While acknowledging his differences with Bilawal, Qureshi praised the foreign minister for delivering a positive message during his visit.