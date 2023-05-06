OpenAI’s shift in data practices creates stir among content creators

In a surprising move, OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence company, has announced that it no longer trains its AI models, including the popular GPT language models, on paying customer data.

CEO Sam Altman, in a recent interview with CNBC, revealed that OpenAI had changed its plans after acknowledging customers’ concerns and feedback.

Altman stated, “Customers clearly want us not to train on their data, so we’ve changed our plans: We will not do that.”

This decision aligns with OpenAI’s updated terms of service, effective from March 1, which explicitly states that the company no longer trains on any API data.

The updated privacy and data protection policies, however, only apply to users subscribed to OpenAI’s API services.

For those accessing OpenAI’s software through APIs, such as prominent business customers Microsoft, Salesforce, and Snapchat, the benefits remain intact.

The exclusion of customer data from training models aims to address privacy concerns raised by users, assuring them that their proprietary information and sensitive data will not influence OpenAI’s AI models.

However, this move has sparked controversy among content creators who fear the potential consequences of AI chatbots, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, on their creative work and intellectual property.

Rumors have circulated that Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has cautioned its employees against sharing confidential information with ChatGPT due to the risk of it appearing in the AI model’s responses.

Such concerns highlight the broader industry apprehension about AI chatbots gradually encroaching on the human production of content.

As an example of this growing unease, the Writers Guild of America recently initiated a strike, following failed negotiations with movie studios.

The guild seeks to establish restrictions on the use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT for script generation or rewriting, emphasizing the need to protect the role of human writers in the entertainment industry.

Furthermore, industry stalwart Barry Diller has urged media companies to consider legal action against AI companies that utilize creative content without proper authorization.

Content creators across various sectors are rightfully concerned about the potential implications of AI-powered software like ChatGPT on their original intellectual property.

The decision by OpenAI to respect customer data privacy while providing API capabilities has significant implications for both business customers and content creators.

Striking a balance between protecting customer data and preserving human creativity remains a challenging task.

As the debate rages on, the industry eagerly awaits further developments in the evolving relationship between AI technology and human-generated content.