Flour mills, Sindh govt sign agreement for resumption of wheat supply

The long-standing negotiations between the Sindh government and the Flour Mills Association have culminated in a significant breakthrough, as a formal written agreement has been reached on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the flour millers had announced a strike across Karachi.

According to Chaudhry Amir, Chairman of the Flour Mills Association, 92 flour mills were closed in Karachi from that day.

Amir stated that the Sindh government had given assurances to provide wheat imported from Ukraine to the flour mills. However, uncertainty loomed regarding the arrival of the wheat in Pakistan and its subsequent distribution to the mills.

In light of these circumstances, the association made the decision to close the mills.

The chairman of the association further revealed that 20 mills were facing a severe crisis, with additional difficulties in transporting wheat from interior Sindh to Karachi.

This agreement, obtained exclusively by SAMAA TV, paves the way for the commencement of daily supply of 0.5 million sacks of wheat to mills from May 15.

Under the terms of the agreement, the quality of the supplied wheat will be jointly verified by officials from the association and food department.