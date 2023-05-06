VELO Sound Station collaborates with Spotify for Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of VELO Sound Station is about to begin, and this time, it comes with a unique twist. The platform has partnered with Pakistan’s favourite music streaming service, Spotify, to bring the listeners an exceptional music experience that is available anytime, anywhere.

VELO Sound Station is a game-changer in the entertainment industry and has become a hot topic since its first season aired. The upcoming season promises to be even more fantastic with a more prominent visual canvas, a mix of superstars and upcoming artists, and VELO’s signature edgy fashion style.

View this post on Instagram

The tracks from the upcoming season are now available on Spotify, and the artists and songs are set to appear on a global stage. The collaboration between VELO Sound Station and Spotify is a significant milestone for both music culture powerhouses, bringing users the content they love and making it easier than ever to listen to the freshest beats from the emerging format of music reimagined with modern touches.

View this post on Instagram

The second season of VELO Sound Station has an eclectic lineup of over a dozen artists, including big names like Atif Aslam and Meesha Shafi, along with some highly anticipated featured stars like Mahira Khan. The platform is also throwing a spotlight on upcoming popular artists like Rozeo and Maanu, who will deliver some powerful performances. However, what makes the platform stand out this time is the release of all original compositions with no covers.

Executive producer Rohail Hayat is captaining the ship this time, and visual wizards Zeeshan Parwez and Kamal have created a directorial marvel. According to Ali Abdullah, Head of Consumer Experience at BAT, VELO Sound Station is committed to providing an immersive and unforgettable experience for the listeners, and their partnership with Spotify will enable them to reach a wider audience than ever before.

Spotify’s Khan FM, Artists and Label Partnerships for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, expressed excitement about featuring Season 2 of VELO Sound Station on their platform. He said that the collaboration would enable music lovers around the world to enjoy the pop tunes that VELO Sound Station will produce. This collaboration with Spotify is a significant milestone for VELO Sound Station. The platform has already established itself as a premier destination for music lovers in Pakistan, and this collaboration will enable it to expand its reach and engage with a global audience.

In conclusion, the collaboration between VELO Sound Station and Spotify is set to bring an exceptional music experience to listeners worldwide. With a lineup of outstanding artists and original compositions, the upcoming season promises to be even more impressive than the first. The partnership is a significant milestone for both music culture powerhouses and is sure to bring endless possibilities and opportunities for both. For more information, please visit their website or follow them on social media.