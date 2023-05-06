AJK PM seeks federal govt cooperation in raising income

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq met with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and discussed the progress on financial affairs and development projects in AJK.

The AJK premier apprised the minister of measures to increase the revenue.

The PM also sought cooperation from the federation on increasing the income of AJK.

Also Read: “Very touching”: AJK man bequeaths his entire property to Maryam Nawaz

The finance minister says the federal government is determined for the development and prosperity of all regions, including Azad Kashmir.

He further said the development and prosperity of the people of Azad Kashmir is the priority of the federal government.

Also Read: Over Rs1tr spent on defense in nine months of fiscal year: Finance Ministry

“Despite the difficulties, we are determined to put the economy on the path of development and stability,” Ishaq Dar told the AJK premier.

The finance minister assured the Azad Kashmir government of full cooperation.