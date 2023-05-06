LHC petitioned for restoration of Punjab Assembly

The Lahore High Court has been moved for the restoration of the Punjab Assembly.

Sharafat Ali, a citizen of Faisalabad, has filed a petition before the Lahore High Court pointing out that former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s advice to dissolve the assembly was unconstitutional because, according to the petitioner, it did not state the reasons for the dissolution.

The petition raises a legal point that reasons must be given for the dissolution of an assembly, without which an assembly cannot be dissolved.

The petition stated that the advice for the dissolution of the assembly was sent at the behest of the former prime minister, which the judiciary could review.

The petition sought that the advice for the dissolution of the assembly be declared unconstitutional and an order be issued for its restoration.